Blue Rapids, 66411 - United States

Strictly managed for over 20 years, this 330 acres on the Riley Co and Marshall Co line is a whitetail hunters paradise. Hunted exclusively as archery only and having very few deer taken each year, many old and majestic bucks have lived out their lives on this dream farm. From the tillable creek bottoms, the vast CRP patches and wooded rolling hillsides, to the pasture ground on the top, this property has everything a hunter of the Kansas trophies could want. With several strategically place food plots and feeders and thick wooded hillsides, there is no shortage for food or cover on this parcel. Not only has the owner managed his property but all of the surrounding land owners are likeminded deer enthusiasts with the same goal of letting the bucks reach their full potential. This in itself is priceless in many areas of the whitetails range. If you want a chance to own a turn key and proven hunting farm, look no further. Caleb M Davis 785-447-1694.+ Opportunity for B&C Whitetails every year+ Tons of Turkeys + 4-1,500# Outback Feeders Included+ 6- Tower Blinds/Stands Included + $5,500 in annual income from CRP Program+ Income from approximately 6 Acres Tillable + 45 Minutes from Manhattan 20 Minutes from Blue Rapids