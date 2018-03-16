36995 Pomeroy Rd

168 acres pristine hunting land bordering DNR on 3 sides,1600ft DEDICATED AIRSTRIP, lake, 3 bed/1 bath home and guest cabin where black bear and moose roam on Bear Cove, Kenai Peninsula, Alaska.This is an original Homestead property from 1950. The airstrip is dedicated. The land and surrounding hills were farmed. goats and pigs, geese and chickens.. Also grew cabbage and potatoes. Ready for High Tunnels. Access is deeded from Pomeroy Rd. Lots 17 and 19 are the only parts of this 160 acres that has covenants. ALL is unzoned. With 3 sides of property bordering DNR land this,accessible 168 acre, with it's own lake, private airstrip, and all the comforts of a 3 bed/1 bath home is perfect for that one owner/family that wants to live secluded! Originally a homestead, this property, will easily become someone's dream. Located in the western end of Kachemak Bay and Bear Cove. Dedicated private gravesite acres away on hill.Seller is selling ''where is, as-is''. Original homesteaders buried on hilltop on L 17 and 19. One coffin and one cremation.Access by appointment, boat/water taxi approx 17 miles from Homer to the North side of Kachemak Bay/Bear Cove and eastern edge of Chugachik Island. Beach access on northern beach OR fly in to airstrip