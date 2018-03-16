5307 S. Promontory Ct

Daily Sunrise and Sunset views in this open floor plan with exceptional views of a perfectly manicured golf course are unique to this home. This premier lot is the only one in Arkansas that extends out on a promontory surrounded by a private golf course. This Shadow Valley home is recessed from the cul-de-sac on the lot for which the street was named. The promontory point reaches towards the bridge and waterfall that divides two of the largest lakes on Shadow Valley Golf Course. This peninsula lot allows for 180 degree view of the course and the 27 acres of Tee boxes, fairways and greens of holes 2, 3, & 4. Due to the positioning and elevation, the home and grounds are immune to golf balls hit into the yard even though the course is just a few feet from the lot?s edge. That same positioning allows for privacy and seclusion even in a gated community. Football games in the eastern yard or pickup basketball games by the 4 car garage are common followed by a ?Chlorine Bath? in the pool before dinner on the back deck to watch the sunset. With 6 bedrooms each having their own full bath, every member of the family (plus relatives) have their privacy. Two 75 gallon water heaters provide ample water for everyone to be in their own showers at the same time. The spacious rooms were designed for when the kids come back home to visit and relax comfortably in their own space. Carefully designed with a playroom for the younger family members, the game room on the top floor is isolated when adults are entertaining in the bottom floor game room or binge watching in the theater room. The lower floor bar & game room is designed to hold multiple friends and watch The Game over the bar and the Theater Room simultaneously. An added bonus is the ability to watch the young ones in the pool from the indoor comforts of the game room on July and August days. Adjacent to the area is an oversized laundry and mudroom combo with a laundry chute from the upper floor. For the ultimate in storage, the owners designed a large room in the heated and cooled square footage instead of the need for attic space for storage; this area, also, holds the gift wrapping cabinetry and countertops. Additional walk-in closets in the storage room allow for the ?once in a while? dresses, winter clothes and coats so not to take up space in the bedroom closets. The custom designed pool holds 30,000 gallons with a waterfall that is ideal to relax on with water cascading over you on hot days. For a night swim, the led lights can be turned on the illuminate the pool in one of multiple colors or just a fluorescent glow. If the nights are cool, the heater is a switch away.The oversized 4 car garage provides enough room for the driving family members their own space or a bay for a larger work space. The hunting closet on the south side of the garage is cedar lined for seasonal gear to reside without fear of insects and moths. The large parking deck serves as the basketball court when not being used for a neighborhood fish fry and designed to be large enough for an additional 6 cars outside the garage for social gatherings. In 2008 the developer deeded additional land to the owners and now the home sits on an estimated 0.82 acres that is bordered by the cart path around the grounds. Additional landscaping was added by the owners in 2012 near the #3 Tee Box and the basketball goal and landscaping is the only one approved for a Shadow Valley residence and installed in 2015. The sunporch was enclosed in 2017 with Andersen Windows that open to the outside. Home amenities:Resides in the Shadow Valley neighborhood7300 Sq. Ft. house built in 2007Bentonville school district6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 1 half bath35720 Sq. Ft. lotOsage Creek nearbyInterior:? 6 Bedrooms/6 ½ baths? 7300 sf (1000sf interior storage)? Kids Large game room and 2 bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs? 3 bedrooms on main floor with open floor plan? Dad?s Large game room and bar on lower floor with Theater, gaming area, bedroom, office, laundry room and 30x12 storage room & closets. ? 4 car oversized garage with a cedar lined hunting closet and a utility closet? Chandelier on electric winch? Dumbwaiter system? Laundry Chute ? 2 ? 75 gal water heaters? 4 a/c units with wifi & multi-zone control on main floor? Multiple media control units? Every amenity a luxury home should haveExterior:? Reclaimed brick from South Carolina road, once used as ship ballast? Limestone Entry? Custom designed and molded hand rail and fence? Custom Iron Front Door with functional Windows? Oversized parking deck for multiple guests & one parking spot by front. ? Basketball goal w privacy landscaping ? only approved home basketball goal in SVCC? Professional landscape on a weekly maintenance and annual agreementOutside:o Custom Gunite pool o Stone Waterfallo Multi-color, LED underwater lighto Recessed stepso Tanning Decko 4? concrete deckingo Custom Wrought Iron Fence o Accent lighting around Poolo Firepit ? designed by and plans provided from The Inn at Spanish Bayo Professionally maintained and cleaned since installation? Invisible Pet fence? Sun Porch enclosed 20175307 Promontory CtRogers, Ar 72758