4687 Beards Creek Church Rd

Here's a working farm or great investment property - this mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, timberland 302 acre property is in Tattnall County near Glennville, GA 30427. It's in the District 1 school district and in the heart of the Vidalia onion belt with 150 +/- acres under pivot irrigation and 56 acres of dry land. It has one new pivot with a 60-hp pump and the second pivot runs off a 30-hp pump pulling water from a 7 acre pond and 6" deep well. The property also has a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 half bath 3112 sq. ft. house built in 1977 and a 60' x 100' open shelter. There are 65 +/- acres of planted timberland and 2 hardwood bottoms with whitetail deer, turkey, dove and quail. Also enjoy the freshwater fishing with duck and geese that roost in the pond. All of this can be yours with over a mile of paved road frontage. Call Al Randall with Mossy Oak Properties at 912-237-6356 to schedule a viewing of this fantastic working farm.