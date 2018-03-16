高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Glennville, United States - ¥10,770,520
免费询盘

Glennville, 30427 - United States

4687 Beards Creek Church Rd

约¥10,770,520
原货币价格 $1,700,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 302.0
    英亩

房产描述

Here's a working farm or great investment property - this mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, timberland 302 acre property is in Tattnall County near Glennville, GA 30427. It's in the District 1 school district and in the heart of the Vidalia onion belt with 150 +/- acres under pivot irrigation and 56 acres of dry land. It has one new pivot with a 60-hp pump and the second pivot runs off a 30-hp pump pulling water from a 7 acre pond and 6" deep well. The property also has a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 half bath 3112 sq. ft. house built in 1977 and a 60' x 100' open shelter. There are 65 +/- acres of planted timberland and 2 hardwood bottoms with whitetail deer, turkey, dove and quail. Also enjoy the freshwater fishing with duck and geese that roost in the pond. All of this can be yours with over a mile of paved road frontage. Call Al Randall with Mossy Oak Properties at 912-237-6356 to schedule a viewing of this fantastic working farm.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Coastal Land and Real Estate
代理经纪:
Al Randall
(912) 674-2700

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Coastal Land and Real Estate
代理经纪:
Al Randall
(912) 674-2700

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_