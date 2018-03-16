Fm 368, Hwy 82

Subtle elevation changes, mesquite coverage, native grasses and ample water supply make this 790 acre property in Archer County, southwest of Holliday, TX 76366 on Hwy 82 at FM 368 a perfect mixed use recreational, ranchland. Hunting is great with whitetail deer, hogs and turkey. With almost 1 1/2 miles of coveted frontage along Hwy 82, there are ample easy access points. The Gilmore Ranch has four ponds and Bull Creek meanders across the northeastern corner. Fencing is good. Electricity is on the property and rural water is available. Several vantage points offer ideal locations for deer blinds and feeders. This property can be divided - please refer to MOP listing # 33264, 33265 and 33267.[Web Link listed above][Web Link listed above][Web Link listed above]