This 86+/- acres is situated just a few miles off of HWY-77 Exit 73 and has abundant paved road frontage on HWY 901. This property has a pond already in place and a portion of the property has already been cleared and graded, giving the property multiple uses. This property would be a great development opportunity as well as a private estate for someone. For more information, please contact Justin McClure at 704-281-2593.