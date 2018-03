Take a look at this mixed use recreational, timberland investment tract in Lanier County north of Lakeland, GA 31635. This 1198 acre property has different age classes of pine and some hardwood with road frontage. Along with an abundance of whitetail deer, turkey,hog, and upland game\. The property has miles of ATV trails and a good road system. Contact Al Randall with Mossy Oak Properties for more information on this property and others link it at 912-237-6356.