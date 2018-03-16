1426 Hwy 36

Located in the beautiful, gently rolling hills of north central Arkansas lies 959+/- contiguous acres of land for sale north of Mt. Vernon, AR in Faulkner and White County. This cattle ranch is one large block consisting of 800 +/- acres of improved pasture land and 159 +/- acres of timberland. The property is highly improved and has good perimeter fencing and cross fencing with 6 grazing pastures, 12 ponds, 2 hay barns, 1 cattle working barn, 1 large equipment shed and several other outbuildings. The property also has an old homestead that is a two-story 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath stone home that makes up 2,850 sqft. The property is also a great place for wildlife. Deer, turkey, quail and other game can be seen while touring this large Faulkner/White County property. This property would make a great agricultural investment or home away from home. This property fronts Hwy 36. Contact Robert Eason to schedule a private tour of this property at 501-416-6923. The house and property is currently leased to a local cattle farmer. No mineral rights will convey.Keywords:mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, timberland, ranchland,2850 Sq. Ft. house,4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 half bath,Enola school district,Mount Vernon, AR 72111,Faulkner County,whitetail deer,dove,small game,freshwater fishing,ATV trails,equestrian trails,creek,road frontage