29564 Cr 12

Western Colorado Fishing Property with Secluded Home and Beautiful LandscapingThe property is located about 2 miles from Hwy 133 along a County Road 12 towards Kebler pass and Crested Butte. A sturdy bridge crosses Coal Creek and massive wooden columns mark the entrance to the property. The long paved driveway and sizable lawn area lead to the secluded home. The 2132 Sq. Ft. house built in 1906 lies along the confluence of Anthracite and Coal Creeks. Originally constructed in 1906, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms was remodeled in 1994. Board and batten wood siding and river rock columns give this lake-style house a charming country feel. Metal roofing and mission style wood trim adorns the windows and upstairs deck railings.The interior of the home features extensive hand-painted mission-style wood work throughout. The domestic water is supplied from a well and water softeners help eliminate the hard water often associated with wells. The home has electricity and phone, a septic system and buried propane tank for the fuel supply. Heat is supplemented with a wood burning stove located in the Family Room.The area surrounding the living compound of this incredible Colorado fishing property in Gunnison County features an expansive grass lawn and beautiful wild flower beds surround the ponds near the house. Wild turkeys can be seen strutting around the house and lawn area. Outbuildings allow for proper equipment storage and a two-car detached garage and workshop are nearby. Above the garage sits an 812 square foot studio apartment. This could be used as a guest suite or housing for an on-site caretaker. Secluded Colorado Fishing Property--9 Private Fishing PondsExcellent freshwater fishing with 9 private fishing ponds dot the landscape of this secluded Colorado fishing property. The ponds lie along the valley floor between the river bottoms and steep spruce-fir slopes bordering the Gunnision National Forest. The picturesque ponds feature wildflower gardens, cattails, wooden bridges and sitting areas. Wild berries and oak-brush land provides home to the local wildlife. The property is home to black bear, wild turkey, elk, mule deer and the ponds provide nesting areas for migratory waterfowl.Premier Colorado Fishing Property offers Excellent River Fly-fishing AdventuresThis 142 acre waterfront property boasts almost a mile of private access to Anthracite and Coal Creeks. The two creeks come together on the property and the confluence offers excellent fly-fishing opportunities for cutthroats, brooks, and brown trout. This stretch of Anthracite Creek features varied river terrain with fast water and many still pools to for native trout to hang out in. At 6,380' in elevation, this property sits near County Road 12 which cuts through the nearby Raggeds Wilderness and features seasonal access to the resort town of Crested Butte. This Colorado fishing property is bordered by Gunnison National Forest on three sides and is located in GMU 53. Over-the-counter elk licenses are available for 2nd and 3rd Rifle Seasons and several trailheads into the National Forest are located nearby.