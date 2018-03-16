E 2075 Road

Hey Ranchers! Check out this 554 M/L acre property near Garvin in McCurtain County, OK. These hay meadows are the real deal, not to mention the grazing pastures. Boys, if you want a place to Summer your Feeder calves, this place is the property you've been searching for. It will run several head for the Summer and by Fall look at the gain per head. All fences are good and ponds for water access not to mention the creek and Little River access. If you don't mind the occasional flood when heavy prolonged rains periods come through. This property boast RICH BOTTOM LAND soil, just ADD some 10-20-10 or some 17-17-17 and watch what happens\. If You already own your own cattle this is a money maker. Small bits of scattered timber if you desire to get that BIG BUCK while watching your cattle get mud fat as a little bonus. This mixed use recreational ranch land is more than just hay meadows where those Eastern wild turkey like to train their chicks. Surrounded by opportunities to freshwater fish, ATV riding and recreational hunting rabbit, squirrels and other indigenous critters. Schedule a showing with Mike Pate @ 580-271-0769.