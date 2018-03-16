Off Croomsbridge Rd

With extensive frontage on the Northeast Cape Fear River, excellent timber value, great hunting and fishing opportunities this is an outdoorsman's paradise!Located near Burgaw in Pender County, North Carolina, this river front property is truly unique and very beautiful. There are two distinct habitat types on this tract. There are bottomland areas that are heavily wooded including oak, maple and gum, as well as cypress along the river and drainages. There is also an upland area that is comprised of primarily high sandy soils that is forested with loblolly and longleaf pine along with some oak. The upland areas were historically longleaf habitat. This is prime opportunity for a longleaf restoration project. There are several government and private agencies that can provide assistance and/or funds to assist in longleaf restoration. This tract is protected by two perpetual conservation easements. A Farm Land Conservation Easement held by the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust protects the upland areas of the property. The bottomland and riparian areas are protected by a Water Quality Conservation Easement held by the Clean Water Management Trust Fund and the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.Angola Bay Game Land is a couple of miles away for additional hunting opportunities. A public boat ramp is only a few minutes away for access to the Northeast Cape Fear River.Whether you are looking for a family vacation getaway, a serious hunting tract, or a corporate retreat, this unique property is the premier choice! Additional acreage with a beautiful custom home is also available.For a birds eye view of the property visit our ?MapRight? mapping system. Copy and paste this link into your browser ( https://mapright\. com/ranching/maps/57921e2facdb14bf4b78db3e020a0420/share ) and then click on any of the icons to see photographs taken from those locations as well as outstanding photos taken from the air. Click around and change the base layers to view different maps of the area.For more information on this or other Hunting and Timber Land For Sale in Pender County NC, contact Bud Cook at (910) 640-8784, [Email listed above], or visit [Web Link listed above].