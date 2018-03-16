46685 Hwy 402

24/7 Ranch in Kimberly, OR ~ 296 acre Alfalfa, Grass and Pasture ranch on the North Fork John Day River with 226+/- acres water rights. Extensive improvements include underground main lines with pivots, 1200-1500 ton covered hay shed, heated tack room with 200 ton hay storage, lighted corral & chutes. Very nice 60 x 100 shop with concrete floor, office, bathroom, shower and loft. Domestic spring water. Balance of 70+/- acres in dry land pasture. Fenced and cross fenced. Rolling stock available for sale outside escrow. Enjoy panoramic views of historical geological formations in this area renowned for some of the finest steel head & bass fishing in the state! Big game hunting in Heppner Unit. This is a very rare find in productive agricultural farm ground at this price. Buyer to verify LOP tags. Property is in farm deferral. Taxes for 2016 $3660. Located in T9S-R26E WM TL 400 and T9S-R27E WM TL 2300. Shown by appointment only to qualified buyers. "Sellers require any buyers and buyers agents to tour listed property in person prior to any offer. Sellers will not consider any offer that occurs prior to the tour of the property."North Fork JD River frontage in Grant County. Bear, elk, mule deer, turkey, upland game, quail, pheasant, chukar, dove, waterfowl, duck, geese, big and small game, rabbit, squirrel. Fishing, ATV, equestrian, hiking, biking trails, bird watching and rafting. Hunting property with water rights. For more information about this area please go to [Web Link listed above]