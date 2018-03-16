Waymanville Rd

This 535+/- ac Upson County Hunting and Timber Investment property has it all. It's 3.5 miles from Thomaston, GA which has restaurants, shopping and supplies yet far enough away that you feel like you're in the middle of nowhere. The tract is priced for immediate sale and is made up of 205+/- acres of mature pine plantation (saw timber), 55 +/- ac of clearcut, 15 +/- acres of food plots and the remainder in huge, gorgeous hardwood ridges and bottoms. You will not find a better combination of timber and hunting in the market today. There is significant current timber value/ac on the tract which is what makes it such a great value. The property is gently rolling with many water features including a giant creek (river size) that flows through the middle of the property. A long, maintained road systems assures year-round access anywhere you'd like to hunt. This property has also been professionally managed for timber and wildlife for the last 10 years and is part of a trophy deer management cooperative that is compromised of 3000+acres of like-minded landowners. There have been several deer over 140B&C inches killed in the last few seasons and plenty left for the new owners. As part of the management there is a comprehensive scientific deer survey done on this property each fall that will be available to the new owner as well. Every deer picture in the ad is recent and of deer that made it through hunting season. They are only a fraction of the bucks still walking around on this tract. The property is shown by appointment only. For a showing or for more information please contact Matt Haun @ 404-488-2295 or [Email listed above]