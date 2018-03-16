Big Buffalo Rd

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to buy a farm this big in this area. 902 acres that has everything needed for trophy deer and turkey hunting. It has Big Buffalo Creek running through the farm with numerous other creeks and springs as well. Great bottom fields as well as great top fields. A guy could easily run cattle here, with over 150 acres of open ground. Lots of timber, the property has been selectively cut years ago, and mostly its been so long you cant really tell it. We saw several turkey's and a really nice buck while looking at the property. There is a nice hunting cabin on the property, with all utilities, 3 bedroom 1 bath. As well as a building with a walk in cooler to hang your deer after the hunt. Only 10 minutes from Stover, Mo in Morgan county. I found a several sheds on this property in the spring, and one was a stomper! Its been surveyed, and has a perimeter fence on most of the property. Close to Lake of the Ozarks, only a few miles to get a boat on the water. Next door neighbor has another 200 acres with a couple nice small houses for sale as well, so a guy could put 1100 acres together. Seller will also consider financing with 100,000 down and will carry it for 15-30 years @ 5-6 % interest. What a great opportunity for a group of guys to go in on a big farm and have a hunting club. Very private setting behind a locked gate. For more information contact Mike Stoner at 573-774-9775 or Jerry Baker at 573-286-9178902 Acre Property1000 Sq. Ft. CabinStover, Mo 65078mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, timberlandatv trailswhitetail deerBig Missouri FarmGreat Place to start a hunting club