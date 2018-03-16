高端地产新闻
在售 - Dillon, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Dillon, 59725 - United States

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 280.0
    英亩

房产描述

The Beaverhead Springs Ranch contains over a mile of the famous Beaverhead River, near Dillon, Montana. With fishing holes like ?the Bay of Pigs? named after the 8-10 pound brown trout that lay within its depths, the Beaverhead River is considered one of the country?s greatest wild trout fisheries. In addition to tremendous fishing, the area offers some of the finest outdoor recreation and scenery available in Montana. Beaverhead County's sunny and relatively mild climate provides for very productive agricultural farms and ranches and diverse recreational opportunities all year long.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Fay Ranches Inc
代理经纪:
Fay Ranches Broker
800-238-8616

_