在售 - West Point, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

West Point, United States

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
土地

详情

  • 660.0
    英亩

房产描述

This outstanding timber tract is loaded with Wildlife! Whitetail Deer, turkey and small game are abundant on this beautiful property in west Clay County, MS. The pine timber inventory is as follows: 172 acres planted in 1991, 390 acres planted in 1997 and 30 acres in misc hardwood/cedar mix. The 172 acres was thinned in 2007 and 390 acres thinned in 2013. This is a very nice size tract that includes exceptional hunting along with revenue generating timber production. Call Sonny Jameson soon at 662-295-0247!

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Mossy Oak Land and Timber, Inc. - West Point
代理经纪:
Sonny Jameson
(662) 295-0247

