West Point, United States

This outstanding timber tract is loaded with Wildlife! Whitetail Deer, turkey and small game are abundant on this beautiful property in west Clay County, MS. The pine timber inventory is as follows: 172 acres planted in 1991, 390 acres planted in 1997 and 30 acres in misc hardwood/cedar mix. The 172 acres was thinned in 2007 and 390 acres thinned in 2013. This is a very nice size tract that includes exceptional hunting along with revenue generating timber production. Call Sonny Jameson soon at 662-295-0247!