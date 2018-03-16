13251 Anthony Rd

Here is your opportunity to own an extremely rare, one of a kind 188 +/- acre multi-use farm. Just minutes away from downtown Dayton, this property borders the 1,665 acre Germantown Five Rivers Metroparks in Montgomery County, Ohio. This secluded farm, with its highly productive soils, generates $17,500 a year, and has been in the same family since the early 1900s. Additional property features include:- 14 miles to I-75- 25 miles to Downtown Dayton- 50 miles to Cincinnati- Substantial amount of income generated from tillable ground- Conservation easement in place that allows the building of two single family homes and outbuildings.- Marketable timber including oak and walnut- Electric on propertyA beautiful combination of tillable ground, hardwoods, and thick bedding areas, combined with minimum hunting pressure, provides everything needed to grow and hold quality whitetail deer, turkey, and other wildlife! Call today for more information!