1426 Hwy 36

Located in the beautiful, gently rolling hills of north central Arkansas lies 1,110 acres of land for sale near Mt. Vernon, AR in Faulkner and White County. This cattle ranch is 1 tracts consisting of 850 +/- acres of pasture / hay fields and 260+/- acres of timberland and creeks. The property is improved and has good perimeter fencing and cross fencing with 7 grazing pastures, 13 ponds, 2 hay barns, 1 cattle working barn, 1 large equipment shed and several other outbuildings. The property also has an old homestead that is a two-story 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath stone home that makes up 2,850 sqft. The property is also a great place for wildlife. Deer, turkey, quail and other game can be seen while touring this large Faulkner/White County property. This property would make a great agricultural investment or home away from home. This property fronts Hwy 36. Contact Robert Eason to schedule a private tour of this property at 501-416-6923. The house and property is currently leased to a local cattle farmer. No mineral rights will convey.