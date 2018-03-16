Purdy, MO, 65734 - United States

2684 contiguous acre ranch in barry county, MOSprawling across 2684+/- acres of Southern Missouri?s scenic rolling hills sits this working ranch that offers a little bit of everything. Consisting of approximately 80% open pasture, this property has 14 springs, around 30 ponds, and 4 drilled wells. Very favorable owner financing is available.Several quality hay producing fields are mixed throughout currently producing over 1200 bales annually. Each pasture has automatic waterers set up and has a full perimeter fence. Cross-fencing is in place to enable rotational grazing, and here are multiple corrals and pens for working them up. There are currently around 400 heifers on the place, but it has the capability to run upwards of 900.The property also has two rentals, which can be used for ranch hands or additional income. Another source of significant income is the considerable stand of walnut on the property. In nearly every draw and stand of timber, there are dozens of marketable trees that have brought residual income over the history of this ranch. Their considerable value is not to be overlooked.At the end of the day this is one you need to come see to truly appreciate. With the available owner financing, this farm could be cash-flowed for the right person who can make it happen.Let us drive you around and talk about the possibilities of such a rare piece of land.Ben Phillips (417) 214-4300 Bryan Bass (417) 214-6583mixed use residential, recreational, farmland, timberland, ranchland2684 acre propertyPurdy, MO 65734turkeyupland gamequailpheasantchukardovegrousewhitetail deersmall gamerabbitsquirrelATV trailscreekwater rightsmineral rightsoil and gas rightsbarnoutbuilding