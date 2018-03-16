Birch Tree, 65438 - United States

Attention hunters, land managers, investors, and outdoorsmen; here?s your chance to own a very large parcel of recreational land near Birch Tree in Oregon County, Missouri. This 982 +/- acre tract sets up perfect for a private retreat, hunting outfit, and/or hunting club offering some of the best whitetail and turkey hunting in the Ozark hills of Southern Missouri. This property consists of oak ridges with mature timber, young timber with heavy underbrush, cedar thickets, pockets of mature pine trees, numerous food plots, and several wildlife ponds optimizing your hunting opportunities. The eastern boundary shares thousands of acres of The Mark Twain National Forest offering public and recreational activities such as hiking, hunting, and ATV/horse trails. Some of the property joins a state highway and the rest is accessible by county roads. More or less acreage can be purchased. Call Evan Lawler with Mozark Land and Farm for a tour of this property at 417-247-9281.....Keyword input: mixed use recreational, timberland, 982 acre property, Birch Tree, MO 65438, bear, whitetail deer, small game, rabbit, squirrel, ATV trails, public land access, hiking trails, road frontage