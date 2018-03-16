Lebanon, United States

Mountain Creek Ranch is as spectacular as the name suggests; 958 acres, located ½ mile off of AA highway on Kinfolk Road, Northwest of Lebanon, Missouri provides the ideal setting for an expansive 6 bedroom, 3 bath, farmhouse. A spacious 3 car garage is located near the home, and an additional garage/shop with 2 bay doors offers supplementary storage, work area, and vehicle space. The ranch property offers privacy while remaining accessible; 1 mile gravel road frontage is county-maintained. This property sits 2 miles from access to the niangua river. The acreage is stunning and scenic, providing ideal hunting in wooded area covering 60% of the property; deer and turkey are abundant on this vast and versatile acreage. There are 4 ponds and a genuine Artesian well. Mountain Creek runs throughout the ranch. Fenced and cross-fenced in its entirety, Mountain Creek Ranch is ready for a serious cow-calfoperation. A functional steel corral system with swing gate and 4 weaning pens are present and ready for use. 40% open area will sustain an extensive herd and affords opportunities for a range of pasturing method. For more information or to schedule a showing contact agent Charley Parker 417-322-3635