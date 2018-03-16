1041 Nw 901 Road

Black Dog Farm, Inc is 238 acres w/ a 2,800 sqft Lodge "Greenhead Manor" located near Blairstown, Missouri and one hour from Kansas City, MO. The 238 acres consists of 156 acres of wetlands that were part of a wetlands restoration program completed in 2006. The farm provides prime habitat for ducks, geese, turkey and deer, catering to the waterfowl enthusiast with enhanced hunting developments and a prime location for migratory ducks. The property boasts 3 concrete blinds and multiple other hunting sites. There is also an 8-acre pond that is stocked with fish and food plots that enhance the hunting opportunity. Also included is Greenhead Manor, a custom-built hunting lodge with amazing views of the wetlands. There is a 2,500 sq. ft. Morton Barn to house the included farming and hunting equipment.If you could afford any location to build a beautiful lodge and limit out every trip under an hour from Kansas City, where would you build? With neighboring properties owned by WalMart, Russell Stover, Lockton and KC Life, this location simply has to be one of, if not the best possible place to pursue waterfowl. Every detail has been well thought out from the water movement to the crop placement. The beautiful furnished lodge serves as a stunning showpiece for friends and family from the rich interior furnishings to the economical geothermal heating and cooling. If you consider what it would take to recreate this once in a lifetime property noting the quality neighbors and the abundance of wildlife, you couldn?t put a price on it.Black Dog Farm, Inc. Features:- 150+/- acres in Wetlands- Three strategically placed concrete pit blind- Waterfowl and whitetail food plots established- Deeded access through potential property manager to rule out intruders- A private drive can be added at the NE corner of the property- 8-acre stocked pond- Bordering river for water source- 50 minutes from Kansas City, MOGreenhead Manor Features:- Fully furnished: custom designed wood framed lodge, flagstone front patio, 1,000 sq. ft. 2 vehicle garage, concrete floors, geo-thermal heating, large stone fire pit in front yard, granite bar with ice machine and beer cooler, 2 stone fireplaces, majestic great room, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances and dual sinks, 2 Master suites with heated floors in bath, hand sawn cut larch fir floors, Idaho and aspen ceiling from Colorado, large open porch with full view of the wetlands with adjoining screened in porch, Dish TV and Dish Internet with all rooms wired, water filtration system on all kitchen and bar sinks, complete Security system. Morton Building Features:- 2,520 sq. ft. - Heated room for waders and hunting equipment- Included Equipment: 2008 John Deere 5403 Utility Tractor, 2008 John Deere MX10 Rotary Cutter, 2008 John Deere FP12 Food Plot Seeder, 2008 John Deere DH15 Drawn Disk Harrow, 2010 John Deere 10' Harrow, 2005 John Deere Trail Gator 4 x 4, 2012 Polaris ATV, 2005 Sportsman 500 Eagle Trailer 22 foot, tools, work bench, etc.- Hunting Equipment: duck decoys - Rig-Em Right weights & cords, goose decoys - floaters & shells, portable blinds, Mojo duck decoys, Mojo dove decoysThis once in a lifetime property is a must-see for the avid waterfowl hunter, sportsman and those who love to entertain. For further information and to schedule your private tour call Ryan Krause (660) 492-5933 or Marcus Dunham (660) 441-5490 today. This property is shown by appointment only.https://vimeo\. com/242590998 - copy and paste for an additional video https://vimeo\. com/247502428 - New Hunt Video from 12-12-2017*More photos available upon request *