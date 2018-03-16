高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cedarville, United States - ¥7,062,610
免费询盘

Cedarville, 72952 - United States

1014 Old White Water Rd

约¥7,062,610
原货币价格 $1,114,750
土地

详情

  • 455.0
    英亩

房产描述

This 455+/- acre tract of pasture and timber land is tucked away in the rolling hills outside of Cedarville, AR. Surrounded on 3 sides by National Forest. Pavement access to the front entrance of the property. Arkansas Valley Electric at the street. The land consists of 120+/- acres of pasture land and has seven ponds and two creeks on the property, making this a great property to run cattle on. Enjoy flying or have friends who do? There is also a runway on the property. The three all-purpose barns will allow you to store hay, tractors, and other necessities needed to manage this tract of land. Views are abundant and there are also multiple places that you could build your dream home or cabin. This large tract of land allows the avid hunter the ability to manage wildlife successfully. Watch the Video!!!This property is approximately 30 minutes North of Ft. Smith and about 1 hour South of Fayetteville. Please contact Daniel Short at (501) 416-5700 to view this property.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Natural Farms and Wildlife
代理经纪:
Daniel Short
(479) 443-5656

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Natural Farms and Wildlife
代理经纪:
Daniel Short
(479) 443-5656

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_