1014 Old White Water Rd

This 455+/- acre tract of pasture and timber land is tucked away in the rolling hills outside of Cedarville, AR. Surrounded on 3 sides by National Forest. Pavement access to the front entrance of the property. Arkansas Valley Electric at the street. The land consists of 120+/- acres of pasture land and has seven ponds and two creeks on the property, making this a great property to run cattle on. Enjoy flying or have friends who do? There is also a runway on the property. The three all-purpose barns will allow you to store hay, tractors, and other necessities needed to manage this tract of land. Views are abundant and there are also multiple places that you could build your dream home or cabin. This large tract of land allows the avid hunter the ability to manage wildlife successfully. Watch the Video!!!This property is approximately 30 minutes North of Ft. Smith and about 1 hour South of Fayetteville. Please contact Daniel Short at (501) 416-5700 to view this property.