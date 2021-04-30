Hwy 3 Sec 30-4-21

This 485 +/- Acre Ranch offers a magnificent high hilltop setting with a comfortable 4 bedrooms, 2 baths custom rock & log home located in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. This home features 2 floors with a native rock fireplace, custom wood interior, inviting tile flooring, Jacuzzi tub, security system, high-speed internet, and topped off with a metal roof. Large bay windows providing a magnificent hill-top view over the valley.This property back-up to Corps of Engineers Land providing everything one could want in a recreational hunting & county ranch. Whitetail deer mingle among lush hay pastures with wild turkey and other small game. Go freshwater fishing at the lake and enjoy the range of water sports available. The discriminating buyer will appreciate the quality construction and open concept flow of this well designed, inviting and comfortable home. Surrounded by privacy and breath taking views, this ranch offers rolling hills, open rotational Bermuda pastures, 7stocked ponds, 2 well-maintained barns, pipe fencing & cross fencing, and much more. Come and enjoy this 485+ acres fully equipped working ranch surrounded by privacy, serenity, ready for you and your cattle operation in Southeast Oklahoma. Incredibly low property taxes for a property this size. This Ranch is about, 45 minutes to Hugo, 50 minutes to Paris Texas, 2.5 hours to Dallas Ft. Worth, 1 hour to Texarkana, and 3.5 hours to Oklahoma City. Call to schedule an appointment with, Michael Daniels Agent @ 580-317-3412