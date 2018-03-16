5505 Cr 411

The ultimate weekend retreat is available! 257 acre property in the Marysville community near the Red River in Cooke County, in an area long known for its beauty and wildlife. Mixed use residential, recreational, ranchland has HUGE whitetail deer, plentiful Rio Grande turkey, hogs, coyotes, bobcats, and much more call this area home. Nearly 200' of elevation change throughout the property. Tall hills and deep, wooded valleys stretch across the ranch. Cross fenced for cattle rotation on the lush bottom land pastures. 100% of the mineral rights will convey with acceptable offer. Watch wildlife such as Painted Bunting, albino raccoon, and deer right on your own patio. There are two main buildings on the property - the house is a two story brick / Harde-Board 3168 Sq. Ft. house built in 1994 with extensive windows to take in the beauty of the area. An upper balcony gives an even better view! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms house is located in the Muenster School District. The 3 car carport also houses the entrance to the underground storm cellar. The second structure has a large shop area (1600 sf) with a massive gas heater and two exhaust fans for year round comfort. Inside is a two story apartment / office area with 1216 square feet down stairs, and the same upstairs. Central HVAC, two kitchenettes (one up and one down) with huge windows to take in the views. This building also has a large upper balcony.Additionally, there is an equipment barn for storage, and a cattle barn with water and electric and a set of cattle pens.One water well serves the two main structures, and a separate water well services the cattle barn. Two separate septic systems for the two main structures.This is an exceptionally rare find in this highly sought after area.