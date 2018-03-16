高端地产新闻
在售 - Pickens, United States - ¥6,731,575
Pickens, 39146 - United States

约¥6,731,575
原货币价格 $1,062,500
土地

详情

  • 425.0
    英亩

房产描述

This 425 acres of great hunting land is a must-see! It is located in Holmes County, Mississippi near Pickens. It would be an excellent hunting and timber investment tract. The timber was cruised and valued at $196,000. The property offers deer, turkey, small game and fishing. There is a very nice pond, a great interior road system and a power line on the property. The property is accessed by a blacktop road. There are several large established food plots.Take exit 144 off I-55. Go east 2 miles and the property is on the North side of the blacktop road. It is only about 30 minutes from Madison. You may contact Benny Scaife for information at 662-299-4558.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Wildlife Ag Lands
代理经纪:
Benny Scaife
(877) 658-4442

_