Pickens, 39146 - United States

This 425 acres of great hunting land is a must-see! It is located in Holmes County, Mississippi near Pickens. It would be an excellent hunting and timber investment tract. The timber was cruised and valued at $196,000. The property offers deer, turkey, small game and fishing. There is a very nice pond, a great interior road system and a power line on the property. The property is accessed by a blacktop road. There are several large established food plots.Take exit 144 off I-55. Go east 2 miles and the property is on the North side of the blacktop road. It is only about 30 minutes from Madison. You may contact Benny Scaife for information at 662-299-4558.