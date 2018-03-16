7165 Summerdale Road

Carolina's Camelot - Rural elegance defined! Featuring a 5,300 +/- square foot home, equestrian center, a pond, and much more! This property is a must-see! You won't find another property like this one! 89.56 Acres of Residential and Equestrian Land For Sale in Guilford County NC! This beautiful home is located in Elon, NC. This estate is unlike anything you've seen before. The home itself consists of 5,300 +/- square feet. A large living room, open kitchen and dining room, spacious patio, second story balcony, magnificent foyer, four car garage (with one extra long parking space) and a 500 square foot +/- master bedroom. This home was built for a king! There is also an air conditioned workshop by the garage that is perfect for any hobbies. From the garage you access a large laundry room. The kitchen features cherry cabinets, a built-in oven, dishwasher, trash compactor, and a breakfast nook with wrap around windows overlooking the garden in the back yard. The main floor ceilings are 9' and the great room features 15' ceilings while the foyer features a 17' ceiling. There is also an elevated "reading nook" in the great room accessible by cantilevered stairs. The great room also has theater-like surround sound and functions as the primary living room/area. No detail was spared in the construction of this home. From the custom made interior doors, grand mahogany staircase, custom built chandelier, additional electrical outlets throughout, LP gas line with shutoff valve on the patio for gas grills, artist painted foyer ceiling (see photos), oak wainscot trimmed game room, walk-in attic, and much much more! The exterior of the home is practically maintenance free and features a large front porch and a garden area where shrubbery is planted in the back yard. The home sits on nearly 90 acres of secluded and private land. There are approximately 30 acres of fenced pasture, hay fields, and 55 acres of mature timber. A stocked 2.5 acre pond and a very large equestrian center add to the already impressive home and acreage. There is a 1,500 foot long paved driveway that meanders through the property leading to the home. Wildlife such a wild turkey and white-tailed deer are commonly spotted feeding around the edges of the mature timber and pastures and many types of birds are spotted around the water's edge at the pond. There is also over 1,000 feet of road frontage on Summerdale Road. The equestrian center consists of 14 stalls, birthing suites, tack room, and an office with a full bathroom. The building itself is 42' x 168' featuring ten 12 x 14 stalls and four 14 x 18 birthing stalls with runouts for foals. All stalls feature swing out feeders and hay racks. The wash pit also has hot water and cross tie areas. A large secondary barn (24' x 72') for tractors, mowers, etc. is behind the primary equestrian barn (see photo gallery). There are four fenced in areas and plenty of room for riding and enjoying time with your horses. There is no doubt that this property is ideal for the horse lover and the facility here is second to none! While this home provides seclusion and privacy, it is incredibly convenient to access. It is located minutes from Elon ([Web Link listed above]), less than 25 minutes from Greensboro ([Web Link listed above]), 10 minutes from Burlington ([Web Link listed above]), 30 minutes from Mebane, ([Web Link listed above]) and one hour from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Also, the home is a mere 7 miles from I-40. From the crown molding to the fenced pastures, no expense was spared during the construction and development of this property. Properties like this simply don't come along often so act now to see this incredible estate. The home is the seller's primary residence and is gated, therefore the property is shown by appointment only for serious and qualified buyers. All measurements on square footages are approximate and made to the best ability of the listing agent. For a birds eye view of this incredible estate visit our ?MapRight? mapping system. Simply copy and paste this link into your browser (https://mapright\. com/ranching/maps/1a1aced70dd9ee307a41f5de750ce26a/share) and then click on any of the icons to see photographs taken from those exact locations as well as drone photos taken from the air. Click around and change the base layers to view shaded relief or hydrology maps of the area.For more information on this and other Residential and Equestrian Land For Sale in Guilford County NC , please contact ANDREW WALTERS at (252) 904-3184, by email at [Email listed above], or visit NCLANDANDFARMS\. COM.