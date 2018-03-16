高端地产新闻
在售 - Danville, United States - ¥8,869,840
免费询盘

Danville, United States

约¥8,869,840
原货币价格 $1,400,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 700.0
    英亩

房产描述

If you are looking for a highly improved cattle farm this is it! This property includes 700 +/- acres featuring a large arena barn complete with working corrals and catch pins. Two hay storage facilities, horse stables, and a 2900 sq/ft remodeled home. This property also adjoins the Ouachita National Forest on the North boundary. There are lots of recreational opportunities on this property for whitetail deer, bear, turkey, hogs, and even waterfowl. There is also a 3 acre stocked pond with boat dock! Again lots of improvements. To schedule a showing of this turn key cattle farm, contact Lance Talbert at 501-951-3073.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Delta Land Management Co.
代理经纪:
Lance Talbert
(866) 604-4707

