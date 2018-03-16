2725 Fm 884

This beautiful 474 acre property is situated 3 miles south of Yorktown, Texas in DeWitt County. The ranch fronts FM 884 for 3,700 feet and has separate entrances for the foreman's home and the main house\. The ranch is home to several species of exotic game including red deer, white and spotted fallow, and some of the truly massive aoudad. 220 acres of the ranch is under very well-maintained high fence with the remaining acreage consisting of hardwood-lined creek bottom, brush, and improved coastal pasture. The low-fenced portion of the ranch is loaded with whitetail deer, turkey, hogs, and dove. The 5576 square foot home was completed in 1999 and has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 1 half bath. Complete with two kitchens, vaulted ceilings, walk-in gun safe, custom woodwork throughout, and a gorgeous custom stone fireplace. The master suite is adjoined by a private study and spacious bathroom with his/hers vanities and ample closet space. The ranch has two large equipment barns with one containing a walk in cooler and two smoke rooms for all of your processing needs\. The ranch has two sets of working cattle pens, a brand new water well and three ponds offering fishing and waterfowl hunting. The improved coastal pastures have been very well cared for and the brush diversity provides a well balanced food source for the dozens of exotic animals roaming the ranchland.