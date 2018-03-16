Stafford, 67578 - United States

PRICE REDUCED! $1,900 Per Acre. Location from Stafford: 4 miles East, 5 miles South, and 1/2 mile East. Just north of Se 130th Ave, and Se 5th St intersections. Legals: W/2 of 11-25-11, and the E/2 of 10-25-11. (JUST SOUTH OF STAFFORD LAKE)This is a chance of a lifetime, nearly a full section of land for sale in Stafford County, Kansas in UNIT 15. Consisting of approximately 632+/- acres of prime hunting ground with 5 shelter belts, 15 acres of heavy timber, 20 acres of food plots, 2 Windmills, 1 solar pump and 1 pond. This property also offers 180 acres of CRP, plus 80 acres of expired CRP. This multi-use section of ground, located south and east of Stafford Ks, in Stafford Co, has 340 acres of Native grass that will easily hold 40 pairs during grazing season, with good fencing already in place. This farm has been highly managed for 30+ years for Whitetail, Turkey, Quail, and Pheasant. It is an out of the way, well maintained, not over hunted prime location for hunting with income opportunities. Opportunity for existing owner to continue maintenance and provide planting of food plots per existing agreement. Larger tracts rarely come available in this area!Property Details and Features:Great property for a group of hunters, corporation, or LLC to buy! Stocked fishing pond.What mineral rights and oil and gas rights owned by the Sellers to transfer. (It is believed to be 50% on most the land, and 25% on a smaller portion)Property has been highly managed for upland game, whitetail deer, turkey, and cattle for 30+ years.Turn-key with multiple treestands, feeders, and blinds (Sellers reserve the right to negotiate these items)CRP Expires in 2021 and pays approximately $7,100 per year. (Sellers to retain the 2017 CRP Payments)Taxes are roughly $1,400 per year.For more information on this property contact Ryan Koelsch at 620-546-3746 [Email listed above] or Sandy Dunn at 316-214-8473 [Email listed above]