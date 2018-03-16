5215 County Road 10

This 1,000 acre property is almost too good to believe. With a World Class 10,000 sq ft Lodge, 2 houses, a 4400 sq ft office or residence, large barn, a scenic 13 acre lake and other amenities this property has a variety of possible uses. Located in Macon County Alabama near Auburn, Montgomery, Columbus and numerous golf courses it is in Alabama?s famous Black Belt, known world-wide for its fertile black soils. This property grows monster bucks, big hardwood and pine trees and is home to many deer, turkey, ducks, quail and other small game and is also a bird watchers paradise. The facilities include:? Over 10,000 sq. ft. Lodge with a 44? x 44? x 24? high gathering room with all wood finishes, fireplace and service bar. The lodge has 8 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, dining room for up to 40, commercial kitchen, meeting/conference room and commercial laundry room. The private and spacious upstairs residential suite features an additional bedroom, living area, small kitchen, master bath room and screen porch overlooking the lake. ? The Executive Cottage is over 2,000 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms/2 baths. ? The Manager?s house is over 2,000 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms/2 baths.? The Administrative office is over 4,400 sq. ft., has 3 offices, a large showroom, 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This could easily be used as a beautiful residential house or for other purposes. ? The lakeside pavilion is over 6,000 sq. ft. and is perfect for outdoor events and activities. ? The barn/shop area has 6,000 sq. ft. under roof and includes a cleaning/cooler shed area. ? The generator shed houses the generator that makes this property virtually self-sufficient. ? These World Class facilities are perfect for a hunting outfitter business, a corporate or church retreat facility, a bed and breakfast, a wedding and event facility, a family compound or as a place for that large hunting family or hunt club to enjoy time and great hunting together. The property is one of great diversity which every deer & other game hunter strives to find. With stately big pine trees lining beautiful meadows perfect for quail and dove hunting to the mature hardwoods as well as young growth woods for bedding and browse this property is the sportsman?s paradise. Some of the other features of the property include.? A stunning 13 acre lake loaded with big bass, bluegill and other feeder fish. Several other smaller lakes are scattered around the property.? Over 30 shooting houses.? Almost three miles of Optintlocco Creek. ? An established and picturesque quail course. ? Bottomland perfect for duck habitat and holding those big bucks. ? Within easy driving distance to several Robert Trent Jones Golf courses.? Just 15 minutes off I-85 the property is an easy 1 hr and 45 minute ride to Atlanta?s Hartselle Airport, 20 minutes to Auburn for the football games and 45 minutes to Montgomery for all the shopping, restaurants, casinos and outstanding entertainment. Call for additional info or for an appointment to view this outstanding property. Dale Walker 334-202-8300.