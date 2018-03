600 acre farm near Holcomb, MS near the Tallahatchie / Grenada County line. This farm offers productive row crop ground, mature standing timber, and top of the line Deer and Duck Hunting. This Mississippi land for sale is located between The Tallahatchie Wildlife Refuge and the Malmaison WMA. Good rental income at $40,000 a year. New water control structures will make this one of a kind property easy to manage. Call for more info and a private showing.