60671 S.sumner Rd

Sumner ranch located just east of COOS Bay Or. This income producing ranch can run over 40 head. and produces 50 ton in hay from sub irrigated pastures. Two additional homes. Timber valued at $275,000. Salmon stream runs through property. The home is tucked into the edge of the timber. Beautiful, territorial views. Only minutes to the Pacific Ocean. For the Sportsman Owner LOP with lots of Deer, Geese, Elk, and Upland birds. The ranch is mixed use residential, farmland, ranchland, zoned for FF/FG