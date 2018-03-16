高端地产新闻
在售 - Coos Bay, United States - ¥8,553,060
免费询盘

Coos Bay, 97420 - United States

60671 S.sumner Rd

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 160.0
    英亩

房产描述

Sumner ranch located just east of COOS Bay Or. This income producing ranch can run over 40 head. and produces 50 ton in hay from sub irrigated pastures. Two additional homes. Timber valued at $275,000. Salmon stream runs through property. The home is tucked into the edge of the timber. Beautiful, territorial views. Only minutes to the Pacific Ocean. For the Sportsman Owner LOP with lots of Deer, Geese, Elk, and Upland birds. The ranch is mixed use residential, farmland, ranchland, zoned for FF/FG

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Oregon Field Stream
代理经纪:
Brad Schaffer
(541) 229-3104

