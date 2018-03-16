279 Midriver Road

The Midriver Bluff Lodge is a Sportsman's Paradise with something for everyone. The property boast approximately 778+/- Acres with frontage on the mighty Satilla River. The 2044 Sq. Ft. cabin built in 1897 was moved to the property in 2008 and upgraded with the finest modern conveniences. It was finished with an astute attention to detail and functionality. Enjoy some of the best whitetail deer, hog and turkey hunting in the region on the property's multiple food plots. There property has an expansive road and ATV trails system providing easy access. The 778 acre waterfront property has it's own private pond by the cabin that is stocked and can provide hours of fun for the family. Enjoy freshwater fishing and waterfowl hunting on the Satilla River. The property has some of the largest topography changes on the coastal plain. The property is mostly natural timber with mixed Oaks and Pine timber. Located in North Western Camden County just west of White Oak, GA 31568. All water rights, mineral rights, oil and gas rights convey with the property. the property has both paved and county maintained dirt road frontage. The 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms including the guest cabin. An Ideal private recreational getaway with to many features to list. Approximately 45 minutes to Jacksonville International Airport and 30 Minutes to Brunswick & St\. Simons Island. 1 hr 20 minutes to Savannah, GA. Land for Sale. Waterfront Land for Sale. Recreational Land for Sale. Contact Terrell Brazell with for more information on this property at 912-674-2700.