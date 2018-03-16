355 County Road 2371

An absolutely beautiful property! Game managed and produces large deer, hogs, turkey and waterfowl. The property is close to Meridian and Meridian ISD as well as Glen Rose and Granbury and all it has to offer. The home is nestled in peaceful surroundings and has an updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Unbelievable views from every room and enjoy a relaxing sitting on your enclosed porch area. Property can be used for cattle, horses, goats or other farm animals. Large storage for tractors or RV's. The property has excellent coverage for wildlife and a large pond for ducks. Blinds and feeders are spread throughout the 95 acres. A creek runs down the side of the property. Having a property that has a lovely home and excellent hunting is hard to come by and at this price its well worth looking at. Call Mossy Oak Properties of Granbury for a showing on this gem of a hunting listing