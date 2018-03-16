高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Meridian, United States - ¥9,503,400
Meridian, 76665 - United States

355 County Road 2371

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 95.0
    英亩

房产描述

An absolutely beautiful property! Game managed and produces large deer, hogs, turkey and waterfowl. The property is close to Meridian and Meridian ISD as well as Glen Rose and Granbury and all it has to offer. The home is nestled in peaceful surroundings and has an updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Unbelievable views from every room and enjoy a relaxing sitting on your enclosed porch area. Property can be used for cattle, horses, goats or other farm animals. Large storage for tractors or RV's. The property has excellent coverage for wildlife and a large pond for ducks. Blinds and feeders are spread throughout the 95 acres. A creek runs down the side of the property. Having a property that has a lovely home and excellent hunting is hard to come by and at this price its well worth looking at. Call Mossy Oak Properties of Granbury for a showing on this gem of a hunting listing

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties of Texas - Granbury Division
代理经纪:
Gary Smith
(303) 250-9466

