Highway 79, Mississippi Rivermiss

1,289 acres in a bend on the Mississippi River full of big whitetail deer, turkey, and excellent waterfowl hunting\. This property could not be more centered in the Mississippi Flyway. Located at the Northwest corner of Tennessee in Lake County, across the river is the State of Missouri. This property sits just south of Reelfoot Lake, and +/- 90 miles North of Memphis, TN. The land was placed in a perpetual Federal Wetland Reserve Program in 1992 and has been well managed for wildlife ever since. The food plots are numerous,well designed and well planted. There are also several small to large duck holes and sloughs throughout the property offering hunting environments from open water to flooded timber. This offering also comes with 5 islands in the main channel known in the waterfowl community as 'The Wall', and is quite notable among the regions duck hunters. The acreage for these islands are not included in the listing price but are part of this offering\. These islands also offer sanctuary for monster whitetails that bed there, and swim the narrow river channel to the property and it's abundant food sources. The property is surrounded on 3 sides by the Mississipi River(North, South & West), and its Eastern border is all cropland for miles upon miles... big agriculture and plenty of food sources for wildlife. The most common crops are corn, soybeans, cotton & wheat\. This land could not be in a better locale, as it sit's protected by the river on 3 sides with an agricultural community to the East with like-minded neighbors. For the hunting purist, this property has no equal. This land sits at an absolute 'end of the road location'. The large majority of this land has been in the same family since 1897, with the remaining portion being in the same family since 1940. For the next steward of this property, it is a blank canvas in which to paint a masterpiece.Location:2.75 hours from Nashville, TN1 hour from Memphis, TN3 hours from Oxford, MS4.5 hours from Springfield MO3.15 hours from St. Louis, MO1.45 hours from Jonesboro, AR3.5 hours from Little Rock, ARContact:Sam ChampionMossy Oak Properties-TN Land & Farmc): 615.975.8575e): [Email listed above]