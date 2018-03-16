Fort Peck, 59248 - United States

The Fork Peck Farm is located just north of Fork Peck, Montana, and totals approximately 1,202 acres. Currently 480+/- acres are utilized for flood irrigation with 400+/- additional acres that could easily be placed under irrigation. The balance of the acreage consists of dryland and the farmstead. The Fork Peck Farm is known for fantastic waterfowl opportunities, especially goose hunting with the season opening the end of September and closing in January. The Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge is approximately an hour and a half from the Fort Peck Farm and is recognized as the third largest wildlife refuge in the continental United States.Fishing opportunities are abundant with more than fifty diverse species of fish found at Fork Peck Reservoir. Some fishermen?s favorites include walleye, northern pike, small-mouth bass, lake trout, Chinook salmon, prehistoric paddlefish, along with two species of sturgeon fish are plentiful at Fork Peck Reservoir.