Weeden 93- 93 +/- Acres southeast of Conroe. 2 1/2 miles from loop 336/105. 8 miles from Highway 242. Great location for a developer. Unrestricted. Can be used as an investment, tree plantation or developed for residential use. This is part of a family owned 532 acre tract. Roughly 1/2 mile frontage on FM 1485. There is no flood plain and the property drains well.