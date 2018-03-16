高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Cloverdale, United States - ¥7,285,940
免费询盘

Cloverdale, 47460 - United States

2942 Ponderosa Road

约¥7,285,940
原货币价格 $1,150,000
土地

详情

  • 288.0
    英亩

房产描述

The Cataract Falls Woods and Water is a 288 acre property in Owen County near the town of Cloverdale, IN 47460. This property is just minutes from Cataract Falls and Cataract Lake. We classify this property as a mixed use residential, recreational, timberland. This property has a state park feel when on it\. There are great ATV trails and an internal road system that allows you to explore every corner of the property. A beautiful five acre lake for freshwater fishing sits in the center of the property. On the lake is a small pavilion with running water septic and power. This area also has a large outdoor grill, a 30 foot picnic table to seat even the largest family, and a working bathroom complete with running water. The 20 acres of open ground on the property are well maintained and have a lot of potential use. They could be used a building sites, cattle or horse pasture, food plots, and even put into row crop production. The wooded acres seem endless, with a lot of nice trees for plenty of stand locations and future timber harvest. The whitetail deer sign is everywhere in the form of rubs, scrapes, and trails that have been worn down from years of use. The many ridge tops produce a lot of roosting trees for the resident turkeys. This area is less than a one hour to downtown Indianapolis and 35 minutes from Bloomington. To schedule a property visit, contact Jeff Michalic at 812-230-4503 or email him at [Email listed above]

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Indiana Land Lifestyle
代理经纪:
Jeff Michalic
(765) 505-4155

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Indiana Land Lifestyle
代理经纪:
Jeff Michalic
(765) 505-4155

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_