2942 Ponderosa Road

The Cataract Falls Woods and Water is a 288 acre property in Owen County near the town of Cloverdale, IN 47460. This property is just minutes from Cataract Falls and Cataract Lake. We classify this property as a mixed use residential, recreational, timberland. This property has a state park feel when on it\. There are great ATV trails and an internal road system that allows you to explore every corner of the property. A beautiful five acre lake for freshwater fishing sits in the center of the property. On the lake is a small pavilion with running water septic and power. This area also has a large outdoor grill, a 30 foot picnic table to seat even the largest family, and a working bathroom complete with running water. The 20 acres of open ground on the property are well maintained and have a lot of potential use. They could be used a building sites, cattle or horse pasture, food plots, and even put into row crop production. The wooded acres seem endless, with a lot of nice trees for plenty of stand locations and future timber harvest. The whitetail deer sign is everywhere in the form of rubs, scrapes, and trails that have been worn down from years of use. The many ridge tops produce a lot of roosting trees for the resident turkeys. This area is less than a one hour to downtown Indianapolis and 35 minutes from Bloomington. To schedule a property visit, contact Jeff Michalic at 812-230-4503 or email him at [Email listed above]