Capitan, NM, 88316 - United States

The ranch is located NE of Capitan, NM. It is 3886 acres of rolling plains that merge into the north face of the Capitan mountain. It is a sportsmen's paradise with big game hunting such as mule deer, elk, bear and mountain lion. Improvements include a metal hunting camp and rv hookups. The property has highway frontage and free flowing spring water. It also neighbors the U.S. Forest and the 35,067 acre Capitan Mountain Wilderness. The birthplace of Smokey the Bear, this wilderness acreage is filled with mixed conifers on the main ridge. On top of the mountain the terrain opens into meadows and groves of aspen. The 8.2 mile Summit trail follows the main ridge and the 5.7 mile Capitan Peak Trail will take you to reach the El Capitan Summit which is 10,083 ft elevation. Outdoor recreation activities are endless on this massive mountain ranch.