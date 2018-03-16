2033 W. Gaines Rd

Here is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a home of champions! The Gaines Ranch, a 460 acre property located in Clay County outside of Petrolia, TX 76377, and half way between Oklahoma City Fair Grounds and Ft. Worth Coliseum and has been immersed in the Quarter Horse industry since 1973, when it established its place in the winner?s circle and never looked back! Owner Dick Gaines served as both the Vice President and the President of the NCHA, earned the 1978 World Champion Non Professional Rider designation and was inducted into all three of the NCHA Halls of Fame. His son, Matt Gaines, started his career on the ranch and has gone on to achieve great success, winning all four of the NCHA major events, becoming the 2015 World Champion and earning the distinction of being the highest winning rider in the Open Division topping the $8 million dollar mark.Their road to success started with 1970 colt named Doc Tari - a 3-year old stallion who won the Non-Pro Reserve Champion of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Futurity in 1973. After many exceptional years of showing, his unique genetics were passed on to his foals and grand-foals, many of whom became major event winners, and together have amassed over $5.6 million in earnings.Docs Sox (Non-Pro Futurity Champion), Tari Lynnea (1980 Atlantic Coast Champion), Barbi Tari (both Open and Non-Pro Champion of the Pacific Coast Futurity), Playboys Lynnea (1990 Non-Pro Futurity Champion) are just a few of his offspring. Doc Tari and Lintons Lady Doc produced Zack T Wood (1991 Derby 5/6 Open Champion), whose foals have earned $3 million plus. The champion bloodline continued when he sired Nu I Wood, who not only had $400,000 in career earnings, but was also the dam of Special Nu Baby (2015 World Champion).When their dreams became a reality, the Gaines' built their new home and nestled it peacefully into a very private corner of the ranch. With the tall hardwoods and elevation changes, it is secluded from view on both Gaines and Doc Johnson Roads, and even from the foreman's house.The main house is a custom designed brick 3/3.5 with 3281 Sq. Ft. house built in 1983, a vaulted ceiling in the great room adorned with white-washed cedar planks, a large kitchen/dining room with ample storage, a "fire safe vault" in the basement/3rd bedroom, and wood burning fireplaces in both the living room and the master. It also has a (3) car carport w/storage, a metal roof, and (3) CA units. Measurements are - great room 28?x22', kitchen/dining room 14?x33?, master 16?x32?, WBFP, full bath, bed 2 15?x18?, w/ 7?x7? study, full bath, foyer 9?x10?, utility room 9?x10?, and basement/3rd bedroom 30?x30? w/ full bath, cedar closet, fire safe vault. This area is beautifully landscaped with hundreds of Oak Trees and looks out over a 15 acre lake stocked with bass. Your guests will stay comfortably in the gorgeous brick guest house adjacent to the main house. It is a 3/2 with 1,483 sq ft, a see-thru fireplace between the kitchen and the living room with a vaulted ceiling and white-washed cedar planks to match the style of the main house. Measurements are - great room 16?x21?, kitchen/dining room 16?x 21?, master 11?x14? w/ full bath, bed 2 11?x14? w/jack-n-jill bath shared w/bed 3 and bed 3 11?x14? Near the equine facilities on the eastern side of the ranch sits the original homestead, now the foreman's house. It is a 3/2 with over 1,706 sq ft of charm, new roof, wood burning fireplace, large kitchen and a storm cellar. This home is well maintained and has seen many birthdays, holidays and other family functions. The foreman's house is on the working side of the ranch. It comes compete with an indoor arena designed for training cutting horses. Measurements and details include - (15) 14?x16? stalls, (1) 16?x30? stall, office 16?x25?, tack room 16?x20?, arena 94?x124?, staging area 15?x84?, concrete runways between stalls and arena, (5) roll-up doors, (3) outdoor stalls 30?x33?, mechanical steer track, circulation fans, electricity, and water.Designed for numerous horses, there are (2) LOAFING SHEDS - 25?x250? with (20) 12?x72? stalls w/turn-outs, pipe fences, dirt floors, water hydrants and auto-waterers (1 for each 2 stalls), and hay racks in each stall. With the openings to the south, the horses are protected from the cold northern winter winds and the usual west/east track of storms.A ROUND PEN 132? diameter made of pipe and cedar post, is located near the eastern large loafing shed.The original HORSE BARN is 40?x80?, with (5) 15?x15? stalls, wash bay, tack room, concrete floor, water and electricity.The BREEDING BARN is 30?x30?.An additional LOAFING SHED is 22?x70?, with holding pens and a hydraulic squeeze chute. (2) GRAIN BINS are located near this loafing shed.There is a 40?x60' WORKSHOP, w/a concrete floor, water, electric (220 amp) and 2 roll-up doors.The FEED STORAGE building (a former hanger) is 50?x50? w/an extra wide door and a concrete floor.Behind the foreman's house is a DETACHED GARAGE that is 25?x25? and open on one side.Also in this area is a 58' round pen with a Priefert electric Exercise Walker in excellent condition.Along the road between the main house and the facilities, you will find an OUTDOOR ARENA that is 137?x137?, LIGHTED and has an announcer's booth.A ROUND PEN with a 230? diameter and constructed of portable fence panels, is right next to the outdoor arena.And, when you take a break from your equine duties, you will find the opportunity to not only go fishing, but also hunting for dove, quail, ducks, geese, turkey, whitetail deer and hogs.Please REFER to the DOCUMENTS TAB to view the DIAGRAMS (not to scale).The land itself is gently rolling with scattered hardwoods and mesquite, offering coverage for livestock and wildlife. The pastures are hearty native grasses.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Fenced and crossed fenced into 5 pastures.Approx. 200 acres of cultivation.The property sports a pipe fence along the Gaines Road and a cable fence around the interior of the property around the foreman?s house.Gravel driveway at foreman?s house and main house(7) ponds in addition to the 15 acre lake by the main houseHay Creek meanders through western third of propertyFrom Doc Johnson Rd to eastern property line on Gaines Rd. is approx. 8/10 mileFrom Gaines Rd to southern property line on Doc Johnson Rd is approx. 8/10 mile*Owner will consider leaving additional equipment with acceptable offer