在售 - Salida, CO, United States - ¥24,708,840
Salida, CO, 81201 - United States

9000 County Road 140

约¥24,708,840
原货币价格 $3,900,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 281.5
    英亩

房产描述

,Collegiate Peaks Ranch/Salida Colorado This spectacular 280 acre working ranch is located in the Arkansas Valley, one of Colorado's most popular and desirable destinations. The beautiful town of Salida features world renowned art galleries, fine dining, hot springs and unique shopping in the restored pre-1900 buildings downtown. Other activities include river rafting, trout fishing and big game hunting in the millions of acres of public lands. This ranch is conservation easement free and if a new owner wants to take advantage of conserving this beautiful ranch there are substantial financial benefits. Collegiate Peaks is one of the few ranches of this caliber that has not been placed in a conservation easement with a land trust.The scenic beauty of this ranch is beyond compare with stunning views of the 14,000 foot Collegiate Peaks that are absolutely breathtaking. The waist deep irrigated meadows n their full bloom at a deep purple sight to behold.Ranch comes complete with a beautiful 3,500 square foot custom home, water rights for irrigation and 15 additional 2 acre tracts for home or industrial use. mule deer, creek, turkey, mixed use residential, farmland, 2520 Sq. Ft. house built in 1965

联系方式

经纪公司：
Mossy Oak Properties Colorado Mountain Realty
代理经纪:
Bob Regester
(719) 686-8744

