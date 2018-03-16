Tuscumbia, 35674 - United States

Located 15 minutes west of The Shoals Area, this +/-877 acres is a great turn key timberland and hunting operation. picturesque vistas overlooking the Tennessee River Valley, mixed pine/hardwood timberland full of wildlife, The property is predominately mixed pine/ hardwood timber of various ages interspersed with +/- 20 acres of food plots and wildlife openings and additional 20 acres of pastureland A well maintained system of gravel roads and trails make even the toughest locations easy to reach. Water turnouts, culverts, and ditches make the road system very low maintenance for year round access. Several small creeks transect the property providing good water sources for the wildlife. Don't miss out on this opportunity.Asking $1,096,250 or $1250 per acre. Additional acres available as follows: House and +/- 16 acres: $335,000 +/- 44 Acres of Pastureland: $120,200 ($2,800 per acre) Showing by Appointment Only. For a private showing or additional information, please contact Nathan McCollum at 256-345-0074 or email at [Email listed above]. We look forward to speaking with you.