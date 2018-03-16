Capitan, NM, 88316 - United States

A beautiful piece of property with 3790 acres and a 12,734 acre forest permit with spring water and large ponderosa pines. This ranch has wildlife including elk, mule deer, bear, and mountain lion. The ranch has highway frontage and improvements include a very large metal barn with livestock working corrals. There is an old adobe homestead, The Montana, on the property. The ranch should run 250 animal units for the rancher and the big game hunting is a bonus. The Kyle Harrison spring is free flowing spring water in a park like setting nestled in the shade of the cool pines. Elevation ranges between 6400' to 8200' . Big game hunting and ranching in a setting that leaves you in awe of natures beauty. This ranch neighbors the Forest and the Capitan Mountain Wilderness with miles of hiking trails. This is ranching, hunting, and water rights all in one package.