3812 Georgesville Wrightsville Rd

This 100 acre farm is located on the outskirts of Grove City Ohio at the border of Franklin & Madison Counties. This private well maintained farm includes two homes with the main home consisting of 1964 square feet of living area with three bedrooms and two full baths. It has an open living room & kitchen concept that makes it very easy to entertain. If you step out from the dining area there is also plenty of area for outdoor entertaining as well with the beautiful patio area. The detached garage just off the main home has the space for two vehicles. It also has 1140 square feet of living space with a half bath that is the perfect home office location. Over the past years upgrades to the main home & detached garage include windows, bathrooms, kitchen, heating & cooling including a top of the line outdoor wood furnace that heats the main home, office space and the 1480 square foot work shop located in the main barn.The second ranch style home located in front of the 2 acre pond offers 1640 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and 1 full bath. Your guests can enjoy the views of the pond sitting right in the living room. If that is not enough they can head out to the dock and enjoy the view from above the water!In addition to the living areas of this amazing property there is over 18,000 square feet of barn space. Features of the property include:- 18x25 Meeting room located off the main parking area close to the main home- 50x80 livestock barn with large hay mound, tack room and two stalls- 30x130 barn- 70x130 Main barn with heated workshop, vehicle lift and an airplane hanger- 30x40 run-in barn & two other 15x18 run in sheds- All barns have concrete poured floors other than the stall areas- Miles of high tensile & board fencing with 15 gates to separate the 35 acres of pasture area that includes a running creek for a water source- 32 acres tillable ground currently used for alfalfa hay - Taxi way off the airplane hanger leads to an 1800 foot FAA approved runway- Great hunting and fishing- The property borders the 7,000 acre Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park- Located 20 miles from downtown ColumbusThis is truly a hidden gem. You don't want to wait or it might be too late. Call today with any questions or to schedule a private tour. Taxes are $14,406.02.