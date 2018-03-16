Approx 428 beautiful acres surrounding the west side of Nogal,NM with spectacular panoramic mountain views. This historic acreage is part of the working ranch once owned by the legendary Fern Sawyer, a National Cowboy & Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee & New Mexico icon. The property has easy access with over 3/4 of a mile of Hwy 37 frontage. Its scenic rolling hills are home to native wildlife such as elk, deer & turkey. There is one water well & a set of pens and electricity has been installed. Utilities are readily available and at the highway including natural gas, telephone, dsl and cable. Smaller 140 acre tracts also available. Enjoy the brisk mountain air on your own piece of land with big views like no other & only 20 minutes from the resort community of Ruidoso. There is also an historic home for sale neighboring the property.