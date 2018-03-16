877 Sw Cr 3250

760 Ac property * Franklin county, Texas* One hour east of Dallas Uncompromising hunting excellence for exceptional whitetails featuring improved genetics and a world tour of exotics all calling the rolling Ford Family Ranch ?home?. First class high fence including predator barrier encircles the entire ranch and includes interior cross fencing for multiple pastures. Picturesque rolling topography, perfect mix between mature hardwood thickets and open pastures, two fully stocked 5-6 Ac lakes, and a year round creek which meanders through the ranch all combine to create what dreams are made of? Jaw dropping whitetail deer, elk, and exotic game roam the ranch and there are 26 enclosed breeder pens and breeding facilities. Feral hogs and waterfowl provide a well rounded hunting experience.Main home is a stone custom home fit for the Jefe? overlooking one of the lakes. The ranch features several additional homes for spreading the family or guests around,as well as, 6 small guest cabins at the main compound. A remarkable pavilion leaves ?no stone unturned? for entertaining a large group and is complete with a full bar and commercial kitchen. Many barns & outbuildings add to the function of the operation. Turnkey on steroids as the described list of wildlife, equipment, and vehicles will convey to the new owner with an acceptable offer. View detailed inventory of wildlife and equipment/vehicles in Documents section760 acre propertyNotice to buyers representative(s):When buying farm & ranch land or investment property the buyers agent, if applicable, must be identified on first contact and must be present at initial showing of the property listing to the prospective real estate investor in order to participate in real estate commission. If this condition is not met, fee participation will be at sole discretion of MOPTEX, LLC.