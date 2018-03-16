高端地产新闻
在售 - Powell, United States - ¥15,205,440
Powell, 82435 - United States

约¥15,205,440
原货币价格 $2,400,000
  • 920.0
    英亩

VEO Irrigated Farm and Ranch is a high quality irrigated operation with excellent location in northwestern Wyoming near Cody, Wyoming featuring irrigated land and custom owners home along with a state grazing lease and agricultural improvements. This property consists of 980+/- acres (640 state grazing permit), excellent improvements and great hunting opportunities, offers both lifestyle and livelihood elements. The irrigated lands are largely planted to alfalfa and the grazing lease offers good grassland backed up with functional improvements.

经纪公司：
Mason & Morse Ranch Company
代理经纪:
Contact our office today
970-237-3300

