Unionville, MO, 63565 - United States

Spanning over 1,900 contiguous acres in north central Missouri is the Mayer Ranch. This beautiful open ranch has been managed to run between 500 and 600 head of purebred angus cows and there is enough tree cover to offer some excellent deer hunting in this part of the state. The Mayer Family has done an excellent job of improving this ranch with rotational grazing paddocks, piped water to several locations, and a new indoor working facility to enhance their A.I. program with their cow herd. The property is also complimented with multiple ponds, a variety of clover, brome, fescue, and birdsfoot trefoil to make this a very productive operation. Listed by Kyle Hansen with Hertz Farm Management out of Nevada, Iowa.