Big Oaks Rd

Spectacular high fence ranch sporting 480 acre waterfront property joining beautiful Lake Of The Pines in Marion County just 2 hours from DFW. The property is lush with both native hardwood timber and planted loblolly pine for longterm investment return.Water...water...and more water!!! Tree lined 16 ac lake, 8 ac lake, and 3 ac pond provide hours of serene tranquility interrupted by frantic fishing action for the angler. All lakes are stocked with largemouth bass, crappie, and perch for great variety.Hunting for whitetail deer, hogs, and a wide variety of waterfowl is fantastic. Lightly hunted and consisting currently of native deer, but all set up with complete perimeter high fence so improved whitetail genetics could be easily introduced to grow some real trophies.A fairly new cabin sits overlooking the 8 acre lake and provides ample room for weekend enjoyment and the property enjoys easy access from paved road frontage.